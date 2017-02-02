DTO leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Provided by United States Attorney, Northern District of Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas — This morning, Senior U.S. District Judge Sam R. Cummings sentenced Rudolfo Ledesma Castaneda, Jr., 31, to 360 months in federal prison, following his guilty plea in October 2016 to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas.

Castaneda and eleven defendants of a drug trafficking organization (DTO), mostly from the San Angelo, Texas, area, were arrested in July 2016 in a joint Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Angelo Police Department. Other agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, and the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office provided valuable assistance in the operation.

"Targeting drug traffickers who have taken root in the San Angelo area and jeopardize the safety and security of our communities is a top priority for my office," said U.S. Attorney Parker. "But one agency can't do it alone. Today, I commend the dedicated efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the San Angelo Police Department, in addition to the several other federal, state and local agencies that lent assistance when and where needed. When these agencies join efforts, nothing stands in their way, and we will push back hard against those who peddle this poison in our communities."

"The state of Texas will not tolerate criminals who distribute drugs throughout our communities and endanger our residents," said Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Commander Carey Matthews. "The department is proud to have participated in the multi-agency investigation that incorporated all levels of law enforcement and was key in identifying and disrupting this methamphetamine trafficking operation."

"This investigation is another great example of the accomplishments of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to make our communities a safer place," said Chief Frank Carter of the San Angelo Police Department. "I am very thankful and proud of all the personnel who worked on this lengthy investigation."

Castaneda was the DTO's ringleader. Of the 12 defendants who were indicted, 11 have been convicted and 10 have been sentenced. The charges were dismissed against one of the defendants.

The last sentencing in the case is set for defendant Richard Jasso, 39, of San Angelo, Texas, on February 17, 2017. Jasso was convicted at trial in November 2016 on one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and aiding and abetting. The government filed a notice of enhancement because Jasso has two previous "felony drug offenses." If the Court finds those convictions are final and valid, then, by statute, the Court must impose a life sentence without parole.

Jesse Huerra, 31, of San Angelo, was sentenced to life in federal prison. He was convicted at trial in September 2016 on one count each of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and being a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Nancy Ann Flores, 41, of San Angelo, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful use of a communications facility.

Antonio N. Flores, 52, of San Angelo, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful use of a communications facility.

Bruno Rudolfo Velasquez, 32, of San Angelo, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and aiding and abetting.

Joe Lopez, III, 33, of San Angelo, was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

Jose G. Montez, 38, of San Angelo, was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and aiding and abetting.

Shayna Kaye McCann, 25, of Great Falls, Montana, was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison. She pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of a felony.

Daniel Roy Lombrana, 29, of San Angelo, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, with an enhancement for a prior conviction.

Adam Gabriel Castaneda, 30, of San Angelo, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, San Angelo Police Department, DEA and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Haag is in charge of the prosecution.