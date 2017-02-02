Road repairs scheduled at Lubbock Airport

Provided by City of Lubbock

Beginning Friday, February 3, Allen Butler Construction will begin repairs on the roadway at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. The work is scheduled to begin near Terminal Entrance Door 4. Crews will replace the concrete panels in the two inside lanes closest to the terminal. Drivers will be diverted around the construction area. The affected lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday, February 20.

On Tuesday, February 21, crews will begin repair work in the northbound lanes of the roadway near the Long Term Parking/Taxi Stand entrance. Drivers will be diverted around the construction area. The affected lanes are scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 6.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution while driving in the work zone.