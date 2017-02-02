Food for Thought: 2/2

It was a busy week for Lubbock health inspectors. They checked out the cleanliness of more than 80 food establishments, and while we do have two low performers on the list this week - we also have two sweets stops at the top.

I Love Pho at 405 Slide had 11 violations.

Cooked chicken, beef and pork did not have use by dates.

Cilantro was stored on the floor. Food products were stored on the floor of the walk-in freezer.

The floor of the walk-in freezer was dirty. Personal items were stored with service items.

Boxes of cups and utensils were on the floor.

The ice scoop handle was touching the ice.

An employee did not wash their hands before putting on gloves.

Cleaners were not labeled.

Labels were left on dishes. The can opener plate was dirty.

Prep tables throughout the kitchen were dirty.

An employee's drink did not have a lid.

There were no food handler cards. These are required for employees who handle food, dishes or drinks.

Most of the violations were corrected during the inspection.

Crave Carnival Cuisine at 6002 Slide (South Plains Mall) had 12 violations.

Raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat hot dogs.

Hot dogs were held more than 3 weeks past their use-by date.

Sanitizer solution wasn't strong enough.

There were no test strips for the solution.

An employee did not wash their hands while changing tasks.

The employees' restroom was dirty, and there was no toilet paper.

There were also no paper towels in the employee restroom.

Dish soap and spray cleaner were stored near food items and food contact surfaces.

A scoop and strainer were rusted.

Personal items were stored over a brisket steamer. Cigarettes were next to service items.

There was no backflow device on the mop sink. This prevents the water source from becoming contaminated.

The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.

Most of the violations were corrected at the time of the inspection.

Now to the good news. Here's a look at this week's top performers:

Goody's World Famous Popcorn at 6002 Slide (South Plains Mall)

Kurbside Sweets (mobile unit)

