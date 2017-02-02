Lubbock Tattoo Expo runs Friday through Sunday

Setup is underway for this weekend's Lubbock Tattoo Expo at the Civic Center.

More than 200 artists will be on hand to ink designs for all tastes.

The expo runs Friday through Sunday.

It's $15 for a day pass and $25 for a weekend pass.

Kids 12 and under are free.

