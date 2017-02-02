Meadow, Texas under Boil Water Notice

Provided by City of Meadow

The City Water Department has repaired a broken line that required the system to be shut down. Water is restored to the City, but residents will need to boil their water until further notice.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) requires the City of Meadow water system #2230002 to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact City Hall at (806) 539-2377 or Terri at (806) 548-1706.