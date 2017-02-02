Recognizing symptoms of a heart attack

Every year more than 700 thousand people suffer a heart attack in this country.

Dr. Scott Shurmur, a cardiologist and Texas Tech Physician, says there are several reasons why people delay getting the emergency treatment they need. He says many mistake their symptoms for indigestion.

And in women, he says, it's proven that many delay treatment because they are worried about others in the family they would leave at home.

But he says the third reason is a misunderstood choice that can cost valuable time.

Dr. Shurmur explains, "Another mistake people make is they tend to drive themselves or arrive by private auto. Number one- it takes longer. (2) There could be a health emergency on the way. Number 3, it takes a while to get sorted out when you get to the ER, whereas an ambulance is met by big crews ready to take you in right away."

Dr. Shurmur adds that even before you are on the road, paramedics can begin treatment when the ambulance arrives.

So, for many reasons, call 911 if you think you are having a heart attack.

An ambulance will bring faster treatment and get you to the emergency room quickly and safely.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.