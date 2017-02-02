West Texas family finds diamondback rattlesnake in a toilet

A post on a West Texas snake removal company’s Facebook page has now been shared thousands of times, confirming a fear many people hope can’t be true, when a diamondback rattlesnake was found in an Abilene family’s toilet.

Thankfully no one was hurt, we spoke with Big Country Snake Removal owner Nathan Hawkins to find out how this can happen.

“I received a call that morning from a distressed mother,” Hawkins said.

The Facebook post on Big Country Snake Removal’s page has been shared more than 6,000 times.

A young boy living north of Abilene found a rattlesnake in the toilet.

“The rattlesnake had gotten up through a relief pipe in the drainage system and made its way in,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins was the man who responded to that call.

He says the mother had killed the snake with a shovel so it wouldn’t escape.

But after a home inspection, that snake was just the beginning.

“When I walked into the cellar there were 13 adult western diamondbacks in the corner. I safely removed them. And then I made my way to the crawl space underneath the house. And there I found an additional ten underneath there,” Hawkins said.

Twenty-four rattlesnakes total.

Hawkins safely removed them, and has permission to relocate the snakes into a wildlife area.

Hawkins says he made the social media post to reiterate the importance of snake inspections.

“We go through those problematic areas and see if there are any snake there. If there are we’ll act accordingly. If there’s not, we still can, you know we’ll seal up the drain pipes. We’ll put wire mesh around your house,” Hawkins said.

But Hawkins says the snake in a toilet is a rare occurrence.

“Most of the modern houses you’re not going to have any issues. This house was, this was an older farmhouse and they have several drain pipes that actually go out into the pasture,” he said.

Though he hopes this viral post will be a learning tool for others.

“It’s overwhelming but at the same time I feel like it’s a good thing because hopefully I can reach more people and educate them on, on the thing that, you know a lot of people fear the most. And that’s you know, our main goal,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins says if you see a snake in or around your home, it's best to leave it alone if possible, and call a professional.

There are a couple companies here in Lubbock that can help with snake removal.

Bug Tech: (806) 771-5142

Gafford Pest Control: (806) 792-4292

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.