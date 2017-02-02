Warmer this weekend after another cold Friday

Another cold start to the day on the south plains as cold air remains in place after a cold front moved through the area on late Wednesday.

Afternoon temps will remain in the 40s on the south plains, some 10-15 degrees below normal for early February.

The weekend will begin with lows in the 30s, just like Thursday and Friday morning making for a cold start to the weekend. However, unlike the last two days the weekend will warm with highs moving back to the 60s Saturday and into the mid 70s on Sunday. Clouds will slowly be replaced by sunshine to start the weekend and it will remain sunny into early next week.

No major storm systems are expected to impact the region until the middle of next week, so it will remain mild during the afternoons and chilly at night. Daytime temperatures will stay in the 60s and 70s with night time lows in the 30s.

It also looks like a dry week ahead for most of west Texas.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.