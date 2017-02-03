DEVELOPING: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Panhandle

CARSON COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed Texas Rangers are investigating an officer involved shooting in Panhandle.

The shooting happened around 3:43 a.m. at the DPS office on the west side of Panhandle.

Two suspects had been placed in custody for a criminal charge of transporting drugs. One of the suspects produced a loaded handgun and fired at the two deputies.

The deputies returned fire and the armed suspect was shot and later pronounced dead at the scene. Neither deputy was injured.

The deputies will be on administrative leave as the Texas Rangers continue the investigation.

This is a developing situation and we will continue to update the story as information becomes available.

