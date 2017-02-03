Buddy Holly Center presents 'The Day the Music Died'

February 3, 2017 marks the 58th anniversary of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. Richardson, "The Big Bopper", and pilot Roger Peterson. This date has affectionately been coined as "The Day the Music Died", after a lyric in the Don McLean song, "American Pie," that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends.

The Buddy Holly Center will commemorate the anniversary with a day-long schedule of events. We invite everyone to join us in remembering Lubbock's favorite son.

Special events include:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2017

Buddy Holly Gallery: Free Admission

10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

J.I. Allison House: Free Admission

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

First Friday Art Trail: Free Admission

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

New Permanent Exhibit in partnership with The Buddy Educational Foundation

The Buddy Holly Center is partnering with The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation headquartered in London, England, to open a new permanent exhibition in the Center's Foyer Gallery beginning on Friday, February 3, 2017.

The exhibition will feature an exact replica of Buddy's Model J200 Gibson guitar signed by legendary performer Sir Paul McCartney, and numerous framed certificates signed by the many Foundation musical ambassadors who recognize Buddy Holly's inspirational musical influence in the early years of Rock and Roll.

The mission of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation is to honor Buddy's legacy as well as to make Buddy and Maria Elena Holly's dream of extending musical education, including songwriting, production, arranging, orchestration, and performance, to new generations regardless of income or ethnicity or learning levels. We will empower a new generation to follow in Buddy's footsteps.

The Foundation will periodically lend additional items for the exhibition from its extensive collection of artifacts. The Center will use this opportunity to display other items from its collection, namely, Buddy's bedroom furniture, acquired by the Center through the auspices of Civic Lubbock, Inc.

"The Music of Buddy Holly and The Crickets: The Definitive Story"

This 2005 90-minute documentary "…explores the brief life and career of a young man from Texas whose music and performing style would influence both Rock and Roll and Country music. Buddy Holly became famous on the strength of his songwriting talent and his musical style, but died in a tragic airplane accident that also took the life of Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper."

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. - Shown in the Fine Arts Gallery on a continuous loop. - FREE

TROLLEY TOURS – Weather permitting

Join Museum Curator, Jacqueline Bober, on a guided tour of Lubbock landmarks that are significant to the life and career of Buddy Holly

Cost: $5, purchase in the gift shop on the day of the tour.

Tour Times: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Seating is limited; patrons are encouraged to call and reserve their seat by visiting the Gift Shop or calling (806)775-3562.



ORIGAMI CRICKETS, BUDDY HOLLY GLASSES & AN INSTRUMENT PETTING ZOO

Free, Hands-on activities for all ages

Time: 10 am - 3:30 pm & 6pm – 9:00pm (during the First Friday Art Trail)

Each year, on the anniversary of Buddy's death, the Center staff places a spray of yellow roses on Buddy's grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue.