Maggie Trejo Supercenter to host Valentine's dance for adults

Information provided by the City of Lubbock

If you grew up in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s or wished you had, then this dance is for you! Maggie Trejo Supercenter will be hosting their first-ever Adult Valentine Dance on Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Dance the night away with music from rock to disco to hip hop. Music will be provided by DJ Julian Escamilla.

There will be plenty of great music, light refreshments, and fun. Tickets can be purchased for $6 per person at the door. This event is for adults of all ages. This is a smoke-free and alcohol-free event.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter is located at 3200 Amherst Street. The center is open Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. For more information, call 767-2705.