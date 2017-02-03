WATCH LIVE at 11:30: White House Press Briefing with Sean Spicer

Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.

Emmanuel Macron has been a star student, a champion of France's tech startup movement, an investment banker and economy minister.

Banker, economic adviser and now youngest French president

Banker, economic adviser and now youngest French president

The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

Governor Greg Abbott today signed legislation banning sanctuary cities in the state of Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott today signed legislation banning sanctuary cities in the state of Texas.

President Donald Trump praises Australia as having "better health care than we do.".