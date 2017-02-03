One displaced by mobile home fire at Applegate Shady Acres - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

One displaced by mobile home fire at Applegate Shady Acres

(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire at Applegate Shady Acres at 7502 I 27 on Friday afternoon.

They responded to the structure fire at 1:37 p.m. They arrived to find a mobile home with a considerable amount of fire showing.

 Crews were able to knock down most of the fire quickly but continued to fight fire that was under the home for a short time.

 Fire officials say the occupant had been doing some repairs to the home but was not home when the fire started.

 Red Cross was called to assist the lone occupant as the mobile home was a total loss.

 One engine and investigators from the Fire Marshal's Office remained on scene investigating the cause of the fire as of 4 p.m.

