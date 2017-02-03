Fmr. Lubbock officer convicted of harassment charged with crimin - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fmr. Lubbock officer convicted of harassment charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Blake Littlejohn (Source: Curry County Detention Center) Blake Littlejohn (Source: Curry County Detention Center)
CLOVIS, NM (KCBD) -

A former Lubbock police officer has been charged with criminal sexual penetration of a child and criminal sexual contact of a minor (under 13) in Clovis, NM. The former officer, 41-year-old Blake Littlejohn was convicted of harassment after a 2004 incident during a traffic stop in Lubbock.

Littlejohn was released Wednesday from Curry County Adult Detention Center on a $100,000 cash or surety bond.

Court records show Littlejohn is accused of molesting a female victim on multiple occasions over a two-year period in Clovis.

He told investigators he "accidentally" touched the girl’s groin area while tickling her but said he did not touch her under her clothing.

Littlejohn was put on probation in 2004 and forced to surrender his peace officer license after he pleaded guilty to harassment. That charge stemmed from a 2004 traffic stop in the 1900 block of Avenue L. A 20-year-old woman says she performed a sexual act at the request of officer Littlejohn.

Allegations in the Clovis case were initiated on Jan. 2 after a sexual assault nurse reported allegations of criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

