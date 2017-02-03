Lubbock police searching for chainsaw theft suspect - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock police searching for chainsaw theft suspect

Provided by Lubbock Police Department Provided by Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a chainsaw from Howard's Lawn Equipment at 6310 19th Street #D on Jan. 12.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect in the video.

If you have any information about this incident, police ask that you contact Crime Line at 741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:41:36 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:41:36 GMT

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

  • Nigeria leader meets Chibok girls, leaves for medical trip

    Nigeria leader meets Chibok girls, leaves for medical trip

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:41:33 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:41:33 GMT

    The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

    The April 2014 abduction by Boko Haram brought the extremist group's rampage in northern Nigeria to world attention and began years of worry and heartbreak for the families of the missing schoolgirls.

  • French put pro-EU Macron into presidency, dash Le Pen hopes

    French put pro-EU Macron into presidency, dash Le Pen hopes

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:41:02 GMT
    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:41:02 GMT

    The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

    The vote will help gauge the strength of global populism after the victories last year of a referendum to take Britain out of the EU and Donald Trump's U.S. presidential campaign.

    •   
Powered by Frankly