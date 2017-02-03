Six-man athlete signs to play for Wayland Pioneers

It's fairly rare for a six-man football athlete to sign a letter of intent to play college football, since there are no six-man college teams.

However in Plainview today, Plainview Christian Quarterback Brant Walker signed to play football at Wayland Baptist.

Walker not only gets to play 11-man football, he gets to stay in Plainview to do it with the Pioneers.

Congrats to Brant and his family.

