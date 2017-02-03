The Isle at Raider Ranch hosting heart health seminar, Feb. 16

Provided by Raider Ranch

THE ISLE at Raider Ranch, Lubbock's finest Resort-Style Living Community, will be conducting a FREE heart healthy luncheon and seminar presented by the American Heart Association.

The luncheon/presentation will take place on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be instructed on seven tips for a healthy heart.

This FREE event is open to the public. RSVP by February 11th by calling 806-368-6565 any day. This event will fill up fast so call now. Register for a door prize and leave with a FREE giveaway.

The ISLE at Raider Ranch is located at 6806 43rd Street. Upon entering the Ranch, you will pass the black gated community and arrive at the next building called THE ISLE.

The Isle at Raider Ranch and the American Heart Association look forward to meeting YOU during this informative event.