Wayland Pioneers making history with only collegiate wrestling program in Texas

Inside the city of Plainview, Wayland Baptist University is making history with a sports program like no other in the state.

"We have something special going on out here at Wayland Baptist," said senior wrestler Jose Alvarez.

"This is the only school in Texas that has competitive wrestling as a part of the funded program," Mich Napier a senior wrestler said.

This young wrestling program takes great pride in being the only collegiate wrestling team in the Lone Star State.

"That says a lot. Texas is a really big state, and it's the only program here." Alvarez said. "So that's a big deal, any accomplishments we do here at Wayland Baptist represents the entire state of Texas."

But their reach goes beyond the great state of Texas.

"Tamyra Mensah has been the face of this program, and she is becoming the face of USA Wresting for woman's wrestling." said Pioneer Wrestling head coach Aaron Meister.

Mensah and six other seniors will be competing in their final home meet this Saturday, out in Plainview.

"This is the last home event, so I expect my team to perform well and out on a show for the crowds," Alvarez said.

"It would be awesome for people to come out here and fill up this gym, to really come out here and support us. This is my last year, and it would be nice for fans to show up and scream, and just enjoy a show," Napier said.

