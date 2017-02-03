Buddy Holly Center invites visitors to remember music legend

The celebration of life continues at the Buddy Holly Center, on this, the 58th anniversary of The Day the Music Died, which includes a day of events and free admission to the museum with his name on it.

Rock-n-roll legend Buddy Holly died in a plane crash with Ritchie Valens, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson, Junior and pilot Roger Peterson near Clear Lake Iowa in 1959.

For six-year-old Camden Smith, Friday was an adventure, an adventure that began with a trolley ride.

"At first, I was just thinking that I was gonna, I mean we was gonna be in the car all of the field trip, but we wasn't," Smith said.

Aside from touring the museum, including a new exhibit, the center gave visitors the chance to take a trolley tour which traveled past significant places in Buddy Holly's life.

Past Lubbock High, where he graduated, and the radio station once known as KDAV where Holly was part of a radio show, on past the fairgrounds where he held his shows, and on to the Lubbock City Cemetery where people could get out and pay their respects at Holly's grave.

But, for Camden, the adventure was even more precious because of what she has in common with the singer - a nick-name.

"When I was a little baby,, my nick-name was 'Cricket', because I used to rub my legs like a cricket...cause crickets make music with their legs," Smith said.

Just like Buddy Holly and the Crickets.

But, Camden wasn't the only one who learned new facts on Friday, it was also a great day for Syl and Jan Tenbarge, from Raleigh, North Carolina....who were excited to reconnect with their yesteryears.

"It was part of our growing up years. Really it was upbeat music, it was really good and some of his songs...I've just always really like them," Tenbarge said.

It came as no surprise to Syl that visitors come from across the world to listen and learn about Buddy Holly and his music career, no matter how many years have passed.

"If something's good, they will come," Tenbarge said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.