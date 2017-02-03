Motorcycle community gathers for memorial ride in honor of fallen brother

Michael Williams was known as "Off Road" by his fellow Alternative MC riders (source: KCBD video)

A line of riders for the memorial ride in honor of Michael Williams (source: KCBD video)

Members of the Lubbock motorcycle community came together for a memorial ride in honor of Michael Vaughn Williams on Friday night.

Williams was killed in an accident last Sunday on North University and Clovis Road, when Lubbock police say a pickup truck failed to yield the right of way to Williams on his motorcycle.

William's fiancé, Angela Friar, was a passenger on the motorcycle and survived the accident with serious injuries.

"It's not somebody you meet every day that's a friend like that," Alternative MC Hub City Chapter President BJ Barry said.

Dozens of motorcycle riders gathered at Wild West Harley Davidson to honor their fallen brother.

"Always had a smile on his face. He was a good guy," Santa Fe, TX, Alternative MC Chapter President Michael Jones said.

Michael Vaughn Williams, or "Off Road" as they called him, was a proud member of the Hub City Chapter of Alternative MC.

He was celebrating nine years of sobriety, a mission the Alternative MC members work toward.

"He loved this club. He loved helping people. He loved his God," Barry said.

Even riders from other local biker clubs came to join Alternative MC members from different cities and states to celebrate Michael's life.

"It's not just one club, it's an extended community of multiple clubs. These guys came out here just to honor Michael and see him off," Jones said.

They all rode about six miles to the Alternative MC clubhouse in Wolfforth. the place where Michael was the chaplain for the Alternative Motorcycle Club meetings.

"He blessed our food, he gave us prayer when we traveled on the road. He was just inspiration that there is a chance you change your life and find something a lot better than the life we lived in," Barry said.

Though it's been a painful week for the club and motorcycle community, Barry says Michael will never be forgotten.

"It's times like these when we all come together. This is what gets us through it. This is family to us," Barry said.

Barry says William's fiancé, Angela Friar, is still at the hospital following surgery.

They say she is doing better but still has a long road to recovery.

Friends say Williams and Friar were set to get married in July.

