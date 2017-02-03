Warmer weekend after cold morning - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Warmer weekend after cold morning

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The weekend may start cold and dreary with clouds, fog and some drizzle; however, it will warm with highs climbing to above normal both Saturday and Sunday.

As south to southwest winds increase clouds will decrease and that will allow temperatures to start climbing with a high headed for the mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will increase to 15-20 mph and help to dry the air and clear the skies during the day.

Sunday starts out with cold temperatures, in the mid 30s, but will climb to the mid 70s by afternoon with southwest winds of 15-20+ mph and plenty of sunshine

The warm temps will carry into Monday and Tuesday with a potential of some record heat for the region on Monday with gusty winds and sunshine. Lubbock will flirt with the 80 degree mark on Monday.

Sunday afternoon will be a 'super' one with warm temps, a breeze and sunny skies. Should be a good time to visit area parks and watch the game on the patio or porch.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

    Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

    Monday, May 8 2017 6:04 AM EDT2017-05-08 10:04:52 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 6:04 AM EDT2017-05-08 10:04:52 GMT

    The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

    The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

  • Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Family sues Texas officer, department in 15-year-old's death

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:56 AM EDT2017-05-08 09:56:00 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 5:56 AM EDT2017-05-08 09:56:00 GMT

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

    The family of a black 15-year-old teenager is suing the white police officer who shot and killed him, as well as the officer's suburban Dallas police department.

  • 10-year-old bitten by alligator pries leg out of its mouth

    10-year-old bitten by alligator pries leg out of its mouth

    Monday, May 8 2017 5:56 AM EDT2017-05-08 09:56:29 GMT
    Monday, May 8 2017 5:56 AM EDT2017-05-08 09:56:29 GMT

    The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.

    The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.

    •   
Powered by Frankly