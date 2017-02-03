Warmer weekend after cold morning

The weekend may start cold and dreary with clouds, fog and some drizzle; however, it will warm with highs climbing to above normal both Saturday and Sunday.

As south to southwest winds increase clouds will decrease and that will allow temperatures to start climbing with a high headed for the mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will increase to 15-20 mph and help to dry the air and clear the skies during the day.

Sunday starts out with cold temperatures, in the mid 30s, but will climb to the mid 70s by afternoon with southwest winds of 15-20+ mph and plenty of sunshine

The warm temps will carry into Monday and Tuesday with a potential of some record heat for the region on Monday with gusty winds and sunshine. Lubbock will flirt with the 80 degree mark on Monday.

Sunday afternoon will be a 'super' one with warm temps, a breeze and sunny skies. Should be a good time to visit area parks and watch the game on the patio or porch.

