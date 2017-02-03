LPD adding manpower to fight property crime - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD adding manpower to fight property crime

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police say they now have the greatest number of officers in the department's history.

415 officers on the force also means this is the first time there has been a gain in staffing for the department since 2011.

The department is using the added manpower to create two new "Street Crimes" squads, hoping to reduce property crimes like home and vehicle burglaries.

LPD Public Information Officer Tiffany Pelt says, "Here in the last five years, property crime is actually starting to increase again. Lubbock's getting bigger, but now that we see an increase in manpower at the police department, what we want to do is focus on those property crimes and some of those crimes we see increasing over the years."

Pelt says two crime suppression squads working to cut down on property crime last year made more than 400 arrests, found $3.2 million in stolen property and recovered nearly 200 stolen vehicles.

Now, with added manpower, the new squads will hit the street starting Saturday.

