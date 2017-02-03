Hoop Madness Scores: 2/3

We've got all your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Lubbock Titans 43
Abilene Wylie 58
Christ The King 32
All Saints 47
Petersburg 54
Amherst 21
Lubbock High 43
Coronado 47
Estacado 49
Denver City 50
Lockney 40
Farwell 89
Klondike 34
Grady 19
Olton 45
Hale Center 47
Borden County 40
Hermleigh 38
Highland 27
Ira 75
EP Jesus 41
Kingdom Prep 56
Seminole 48
Lamesa 41
Brownfield 28
Levelland 45
Roosevelt 25
Littlefield 26
Sands 60
Loop 19
Wellman-Union 51
Meadow 36
Lubbock Cooper 72
Monterey 74 F/OT
Sundown 65
Morton 17
Jayton 64
Motley County 47
Shallowater 47
Muleshoe 34
Lazbuddie 29
Nazareth 84
Floydada 47
New Deal 53
Dawson 56
O'Donnell 73
Spur 43
Paducah 33
Randall 53
Plainview 31
Southcrest 46
Plainview Christian 62
Crosbyton 31
Post 53
Abernathy 85
Ralls 34
Rankin 49
Ropes 46
Haskell 76
Roscoe 45
Tahoka 47
Seagraves 45
Idalou 44
Slaton 33
Plains 70
Smyer 62
Sweetwater 57
Snyder 33
Silverton 51
SpringLake-Earth 28
Bovina 11
Sudan 63
Frenship 65
Tascosa 72
San Jacinto 26
Trinity Christian 81
Highland Park 46
Tulia 37
Lorenzo 48
Whitharral 52 F/OT2
New Home 49
Wilson 32
BOYS
Christ The King 11
All Saints 91
Petersburg 56
Amherst 64
Lubbock High 46
Coronado 60
Estacado 74
Denver City 42
Lockney 52
Farwell 49
Klondike 46
Grady 89
Olton 48
Hale Center 49
Borden County 78
Hermleigh 35
Highland 33
Ira 62
El Paso Jesus 30
Kingdom Prep 46
Seminole 80
Lamesa 72
Brownfield 39
Levelland 45
Roosevelt 32
Littlefield 85
Sands 52
Loop 38
Wellman-Union 28
Meadow 45
Lubbock Cooper 59
Monterey 50
Sundown 54
Morton 49
Jayton 54
Motley County 19
Shallowater 63
Muleshoe 56
Lazbuddie 8
Nazareth 85
Floydada 40
New Deal 85
Randall 69
Plainview 80
Southcrest 38
Plainview Christian 42
Crosbyton 28
Post 49
Abernathy 66
Ralls 46
Southland 24
Ropes 100
Tahoka 40
Seagraves 42
idalou 56
Slaton 73
Plains 34
Smyer 61
Sweetwater 49
Snyder 44 F/OT
Silverton 53
SpringLake-Earth 58
Frenship 49
Tascosa 81
San Jacinto 38
Trinity Christian 78
Lorenzo 44
Whitharral 38
New Home 99
Wilson 30
