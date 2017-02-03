Hoop Madness Scores: 2/3 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

We've got all your high school basketball scores from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Lubbock Titans 43
Abilene Wylie 58

Christ The King 32
All Saints 47

Petersburg 54
Amherst 21

Lubbock High 43
Coronado 47

Estacado 49
Denver City 50

Lockney 40
Farwell 89

Klondike 34
Grady 19

Olton 45
Hale Center 47

Borden County 40
Hermleigh 38

Highland 27
Ira 75

EP Jesus 41
Kingdom Prep 56

Seminole 48
Lamesa 41

Brownfield 28
Levelland 45

Roosevelt 25
Littlefield 26

Sands 60
Loop 19

Wellman-Union 51
Meadow 36

Lubbock Cooper 72
Monterey 74 F/OT

Sundown 65
Morton 17

Jayton 64
Motley County 47

Shallowater 47
Muleshoe 34

Lazbuddie 29
Nazareth 84

Floydada 47
New Deal 53

Dawson 56
O'Donnell 73

Spur 43
Paducah 33

Randall 53
Plainview 31

Southcrest 46
Plainview Christian 62

Crosbyton 31
Post 53

Abernathy 85
Ralls 34

Rankin 49
Ropes 46

Haskell 76
Roscoe 45

Tahoka 47
Seagraves 45

Idalou 44
Slaton 33

Plains 70
Smyer 62

Sweetwater 57
Snyder 33

Silverton 51
SpringLake-Earth 28

Bovina 11
Sudan 63

Frenship 65
Tascosa 72

San Jacinto 26
Trinity Christian 81

Highland Park 46
Tulia 37

Lorenzo 48
Whitharral 52 F/OT2

New Home 49
Wilson 32

BOYS

Christ The King 11
All Saints 91

Petersburg 56
Amherst 64

Lubbock High 46
Coronado 60

Estacado 74
Denver City 42

Lockney 52
Farwell 49

Klondike 46
Grady 89

Olton 48
Hale Center 49

Borden County 78
Hermleigh 35

Highland 33
Ira 62

El Paso Jesus 30
Kingdom Prep 46

Seminole 80
Lamesa 72

Brownfield 39
Levelland 45

Roosevelt 32
Littlefield 85

Sands 52
Loop 38

Wellman-Union 28
Meadow 45

Lubbock Cooper 59
Monterey 50

Sundown 54
Morton 49

Jayton 54
Motley County 19

Shallowater 63
Muleshoe 56

Lazbuddie 8
Nazareth 85

Floydada 40
New Deal 85

Randall 69
Plainview 80

Southcrest 38
Plainview Christian 42

Crosbyton 28
Post 49

Abernathy 66
Ralls 46

Southland 24
Ropes 100

Tahoka 40
Seagraves 42

idalou 56
Slaton 73

Plains 34
Smyer 61

Sweetwater 49
Snyder 44 F/OT

Silverton 53
SpringLake-Earth 58

Frenship 49
Tascosa 81

San Jacinto 38
Trinity Christian 78

Lorenzo 44
Whitharral 38

New Home 99
Wilson 30

