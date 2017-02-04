Meadow boil water notice lifted - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Meadow boil water notice lifted

MEADOW, TX (KCBD) -

The boil water notice in Meadow is lifted. 

City officials say actions were taken to restore adequate pressure, correct disinfectant levels and bacteriological quality. Testing results indicate water no longer requires boiling as of Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 1 p.m.

The boil water notice went into effect on Thursday due to a broken water line.

