Texas Tech outlast Oklahoma 77-69

Four Red Raiders scored in double digits as Tech gets a much needed Big 12 win.

Aaron Ross shot 100 percent from the charity stripe and finished with 18 points to help Texas Tech beat Oklahoma 77-69 on Saturday night.

Keenan Evans and Justin Gray finished with 14 points apiece for Tech. Zach Smith added 12 points and nine rebounds while Anthony Livingston chipped in 11.

Tech is now 16-7 and 4-6 in the Big 12.

Two free throws by Ross capped an 8-2 run and put the Red Raiders up 70-63 with 1:49 left. Kristian Doolittle made a 3-pointer to pull Oklahoma (8-14, 2-8) to 71-67 with 38 seconds left but Ross, Evans and Gray each hit 2 of 2 free throws from there to seal it.

