Lady Raiders fall to No. 2 Baylor, 79-61

The Lady Raiders drop their sixth straight loss in Big 12 play to No. 2 Baylor, 79-61, Saturday afternoon.

Texas Tech is 11-11 overall and 3-8 in the Big 12.

The Lady Raiders scored the second most points on the Lady Bears in Big 12 play this season.

Tech held Baylor at bay for the first quarter, only trailing by four after a 7-0 run by the Lady Bears, but Baylor scored 20+ points in the third and fourth quarters to seal the 79-61 win.

Next up, the Lady Raiders hit the road for their first meeting against TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest.

