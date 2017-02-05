Texas Tech Women's Tennis wins in Florida

The Texas Tech women's tennis team got a big win in Orlando, sweeping South Florida 7-0.

Tech is now 3-1 as they jumped out winning the doubles point with 2 6-0 victories.

Here are the results from Texas Tech athletics:

DOUBLES

Lynn Kiro/Alex Valenstein (TTU) vs. Juliana Cardoso/Olga Martinez (USF): unfinished

#14 Sabrina Federici/Sarah Dvorak (TTU) def. Nicole Dzenga/Jessica Chaves (USF): 6-0

Gabriela Talaba/Felicity Maltby (TTU) def. Ana Roman/Brooke Lashway (USF): 6-0

SINGLES

#26 Gabriela Talaba (TTU) def. Ana Roman (USF): 6-2, 6-2

#81 Felicity Maltby (TTU) def. Nicole Dzenga (USF): 6-4, 6-2

Sarah Dvorak (TTU) def. Olga Martinez (USF): 6-3, 6-1

Alex Valenstein (TTU) def. Juliana Cardoso (USF):6-2, 6-2

Sabrina Federici (TTU) def. Vera Bessonova (USF): 6-2, 6-4

Katelyn Jackson (TTU) def. Jessica Chaves (USF): 6-2, 7-5

