Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes

The Levelland Loboettes are the Team of the Week after beating Lamesa and Brownfield and clinching their 3rd straight District Title.
Levelland has won 34 District games in a row.
Levelland is now 27-4 and ranked 7th in Class 4A!
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.