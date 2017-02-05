Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Team of the Week: Levelland Loboettes

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo

The Levelland Loboettes are the Team of the Week after beating Lamesa and Brownfield and clinching their 3rd straight District Title.

Levelland has won 34 District games in a row.

Levelland is now 27-4 and ranked 7th in Class 4A!

