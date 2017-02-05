KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Texas Tech hoops - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

KCBD Sports Xtra: Talkin' Texas Tech hoops

LUBBOCK, TX

The KCBD Sports Xtra team breaks down Texas Tech's big win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Plus the Lady Raiders fall to #2 Baylor, and they preview the next games for both teams. 

