I Beat Pete: Softball Golf vs. Roosevelt Lady Eagles

After 20 years on Wednesdays, I Beat Pete now can be seen every Sunday night on KCBD Sports Xtra at 10:30 p.m.

With softball season about to get into full swing, this week we headed out to Acuff to face the Roosevelt Softball team.

Playing golf with a bat and softball we played four holes on campus.

Lady Eagles first year coach Tanner Bales has high expectations for this softball season and we were honored to face his Seniors in this challenge.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

Remember if you have a time sensitive Challenge to promote an event, email me as early as possible. We are booked up quick.

Look for I Beat Pete Sunday nights on KCBD Sports Xtra.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.