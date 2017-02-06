Lubbock man dies in early morning rollover

A 34-year-old Lubbock man died in an early morning rollover that happened around 4 a.m. at U.S. Hwy. 87 and FM 41.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle and found Larry Isiah Garcia had been ejected from his vehicle after a rollover.

Garcia was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol may have been a factor.

