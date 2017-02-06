First Alert Weather: Fire Weather Warning issued by the National Weather Service

A Fire Weather Warning (aka Red Flag Warning), issued by the National Weather Service, is in effect from Noon to 6 p.m. Temperatures topping out from the mid-70s to the low 80s, wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph, relative humidity dropping to between 10 and 15 percent, and the area's dry grasses, will combine to enhance the ignition of fires, their rapid spread, and difficulty in controlling them.

Outdoor burning and any activity which might involve sparks or an open flame are discouraged.

Today's conditions also will create poor, even dangerous, boating conditions on area lakes.

Today's highs will be near the records for the date, and likely our warmest of the week. Lubbock's averages for today are 28° (low) and 57° (high). The records are 4° (in 1956) and 81° (in 2015).

No precipitation is in sight this week. There are indications the start of next week may bring some moisture to the South Plains area.

