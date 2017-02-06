Hockley Co. Sheriff searching for man wanted after police chase

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office and the Levelland Police Department are searching for a man with active felony warrants.

Fabian Antonio Barrera is wanted for two warrants related to a vehicle pursuit that occurred in January 2017, with the Levelland Police Department and the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office. Barrera is wanted for unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention using a vehicle.

Barrera is described as being approximately 5’7 tall, and approximately 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, as well as several tattoos on his face and the right side of his neck.

Anyone with any information about his location is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office or the Levelland Police Department. Callers may remain anonymous.

