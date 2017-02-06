Plainview H.S. video team advances to UIL Young Filmmaker's State quarterfinals

A video created by a team of Plainview High School Students earned them a spot in the U.I.L. State Quarterfinals at the Young Filmmaker's Festival.

The team interviewed George W. Bush about his dog, Barney.

The five-member film crew from Plainview High School interviewed President Bush during a 20-minute interview in November. The students edited the interview into a seven-minute presentation. The team went to Dallas with PHS Assistant Principal Randa Wrenn. They met with President Bush on the third floor of the Bush Center on the SMU campus.

This is the second year for PHS to submit an entry in the documentary category of the UIL Film Festival, which is just in its fourth year. Last year their film on hemophilia was among almost 200 documentaries submitted from Class 5A and 6A schools across the state. It advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated in the semifinal round of judging.

Schools from Classes 1A through 4A compete in a separate division.

The state finals are March 1 at the Paramount Theatre in Austin.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.