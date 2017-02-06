Texas Rangers, Houston police searching for Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jersey

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked the Texas Rangers to assist the Houston Police Department in finding New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady's jersey, which was stolen from the Patriot's locker room at NRG Stadium in Houston Sunday night.

Brady wore the jersey during the Patriots comeback victory in the Super Bowl. The Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

"In Texas, we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady's jersey has great historical value and is already being called 'the most valuable NFL collectible ever.' It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I've called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case," said Lt. Gov. Patrick in a news release.

”I'm a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don't want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail."

Brady said after the game that the jersey was missing and joked that he expects to see it soon on an online auction.

"Yeah, I put it in my bag, then I came out and it wasn't there anymore. So, it's unfortunate because that's a nice piece of memorabilia. So if it shows up on eBay somewhere, someone let me know, try to track that down. So, it's just such an exciting game and you know, it's an honor to be here and have the commissioner give-- you know, present us with this trophy. You know, it certainly means a lot and you know, my kids will be happy to see that trophy. They always ask, 'Daddy, what about the trophy?' and I get to bring 'em one home. So it's pretty cool," said Brady.

