Bruffey named Heartland Player of Week

LCU's Tess Bruffey has been named the Heartland Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

The former Lubbock Titan helped the Lady Chaps beat Texas A&M International and St. Mary's this week.

Bruffey had the 12th triple-double in NCAA Division II this season with 21 points 13 rebounds and 10 blocks against St. Mary's.

The 10 blocks on 1 game matched a Conference single game record.

This is the 3rd time Bruffey has earned the Heartland Conference's weekly award this season.

