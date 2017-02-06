Bruffey named Heartland Player of Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Bruffey named Heartland Player of Week

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Tess Bruffey (Photo from Heartland Conference) Tess Bruffey (Photo from Heartland Conference)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

LCU's Tess Bruffey has been named the Heartland Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week.

The former Lubbock Titan helped the Lady Chaps beat Texas A&M International and St. Mary's this week.

Bruffey had the 12th triple-double in NCAA Division II this season with 21 points 13 rebounds and 10 blocks against St. Mary's.

The 10 blocks on 1 game matched a Conference single game record.

This  is the 3rd time Bruffey has earned the Heartland Conference's weekly award this season.

