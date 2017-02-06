Red Raider men's golf ranked 6th

The Texas Tech men's golf team is ranked No. 6 in the Golfweek Men's College Team rankings, the highest ranking for any Big XII school.

The Red Raiders moved up 9 sports this week as Oklahoma is 7th and Baylor is 8th. Oklahoma comes in at No. 12 and Texas is 14th.

"I'm not one to dwell on rankings because we have to stick to our process of improving," Tech head coach Greg Sands said in a Texas Tech press release. "However, I think this ranking is indicative of the potential this team possesses and what it can achieve. The recognition is definitely exciting."

Texas Tech is next in action starting February 17th at the Desert Classic in California.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.