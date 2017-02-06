Red Raider track and field ranked 12th

The Texas Tech men’s track and field team is ranked 12th this week in the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association computer rankings.

This past weekend, former Coronado Mustang Trey Culver matched his NCAA Indoor Championship winning high jump of 7-3.75.

This week Tech track will split up to compete at three different events in Dallas, Ames, Iowa and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.