New TABC High School State Hoop Rankings for area teams

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches has released this week's High School Basketball State rankings and our area is well represented.

The girls wrap up the regular season this week and the playoffs are on the horizon. Don't forget Hoop Madness coverage comes your way every Tuesday and Fridays.

Here's the list of area teams ranked this week:

Girls

5A: Monterey #24

4A: Levelland #7, Denver City #13

3A: Littlefield #16

2A: Sundown #15, Abernathy #16, Farwell #21

1A: Nazareth #1, Spur #5, Ira #8, Hermleigh #13, Ropes #14, Klondike #16, O'Donnell #17

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #2

TAPPS 2A: Plainview Christian #9

TAPPS 1A: Kingdom Prep #9

Boys

5A: Coronado #4

4A: Seminole #8, Levelland #19, Lamesa #20, Estacado #24

3A: Littlefield #10

2A: New Deal #11

1A: Nazareth #4, New Home #5, Borden County #9, Jayton #12, Valley #19, Meadow #21, Ropes #25

TAPPS 4A: Trinity Christian #1, Lubbock Christian #8

TAPPS 2A: All Saints #4

