BBB issues warning about 'Can you hear me?' phone scam

BBB warns of the 'Can you hear me?' scam (source: KCBD video)

We're warned about phone scams all the time, especially during tax season.

But one phone scam in particular is gaining traction right now.

You'll want to be aware of how simply saying "yes," can lead to trouble.

The Better Business Bureau of the South Plains says nationally they've received an influx of reports connected to a phone scam called the "Can you hear me?" scam.

You answer the phone, the scammer asks "Can you hear me?", with a goal of getting you to say yes.

"You'll hear them maybe kind of fumble around. Or it might start off with 'Hi I'm calling from so and so. Can you hear me? Can you hear me alright?'" BBB of the South Plains Director of Communications Madison Luscombe said.

So if you answer 'yes', and the fraudster records your voice, what can they do with it?

"We don't know the scammers' end game. So we don't know how they are going to use it. Our idea is that they'll use it to bully the person that they called into paying for an invoice or paying for something that they didn't agree to and they say 'Well you did, here is you saying yes.' Or they splice it into another conversation," Luscombe said.

"Don't answer if you don't know the phone number. And if you do get put in a situation where they ask you, 'Can you hear me?' just hang up. If you don't give them any information, they can't do anything," Luscombe said.

If you think you have received this call or may have fallen victim to this scam, you can report that on the Better Business Bureau's 'Scam Tracker': https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/

The Better Business Bureau says here in Lubbock, they haven't received a report of any money lost from this scam.

But if you received a call like this, they suggest you check your credit card, phone and cable statements.

If you see anything you suspect to be fraud, they say you should call and dispute the charges.

