Ridrell earns Heartland Conference Honor

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Ridrell Holman (Source: Photo from Heartland conference) Ridrell Holman (Source: Photo from Heartland conference)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

LCU's Ridrell Holman was named the Heartland Conference Player of the Week.

Holman averaged 18 points and 5 rebounds in 3 games, including wins over Texas A&M International and St. Mary's.

He tallied 29 in a Nationally televised game against International going 6 of 9 from behind the 3 point line.

LCU is at Rogers State Thursday night.

