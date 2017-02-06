Ridrell earns Heartland Conference Honor

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman has died in a traffic crash in Connecticut.
For the second time in three years, the Texas Tech women's golf team is advancing to the NCAA Championships.
The Idalou Lady Cats softball team is 19-10 this season and setting new records on the diamond.
Eight area softball teams are in Regionals and 18 baseball teams are in the Area round.
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.
