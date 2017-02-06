Red Raiders searching for first Big XII road win

The Red Raiders improve to 4-6 in the Big XII after tying the series with Oklahoma on Saturday, snapping a two-game Big XII losing skid.

Texas Tech has seen success this season, winning 11 out of 13 games when at least four players reach 10 or more points.

The Red Raiders are now looking to do something they have yet to do in conference play and that's win on the road.

Coach Chris Beard and company only have eight conference games left. This week, Texas Tech travels to Cowtown as they face TCU on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

"To me you're not even a part of the fight until you win on the road," said Coach Beard. "In any conference race we have yet to do that. And then you've got to put wins back to back and to this point we're an inconsistent team. It's who we are. We've won one and lost one, so one of many goals and objectives we have is to get to where we can win multiple games in this league."

