Caffey steps down at Ralls

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Jeff Caffey (Source: KCBD Video) Jeff Caffey (Source: KCBD Video)
RALLS, TX (KCBD) -

After three years of coaching at Ralls, Jeff Caffey is stepping away as the Jackrabbits Head Coach and Athletic Director to pursue other options.

Caffey will stay at Ralls until the end of the school year.

He’s previously coached at SpringLake-Earth and Alpine.

Ralls has posted the job and is looking for a replacement.

