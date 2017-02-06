Lady Raiders need critical wins after dropping 6th conference game

The Lady Raiders dropped their 6th conference game at the hands of No. 2 Baylor, 79-61 on Saturday.

The Lady Raiders are in desperate need of a conference win as they head to Fort Worth on Wednesday to take on TCU at 7 p.m.

The Lady Raiders and Horned Frogs are both 3-8 in the Big XII and Tech is still searching for their first conference road win of the season.

"We have seven games left...we got to get four to get to postseason," said Coach Whitaker. "You got to get five or six to get to the NCAA and they are in the same boat. Us, O-State all have three (wins). You've got Iowa State and West Virginia right above us with four so it's a little bit of a jam packed there, from five on down so every opportunity is important and this is an important game. We've got to play well and we're going to have to fight for everything and we're all fighting for our lives."

