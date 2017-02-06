Texas Tech begins football season ticket renewal process

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech Athletics has started its football season ticket renewal process for fans to lock in their seats for all six home games inside Jones AT&T Stadium during the 2017 season.

To ensure Jones AT&T Stadium remains one of the most affordable venues in college football, Texas Tech has elected to keep season ticket prices at the same levels for the second time in the last three years. In addition, Texas Tech will once again offer a seven-month, interest-free payment plan option for fans.

“We’re fortunate to have some of the best fans in college football,” Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt said. “We made it a priority to not increase season ticket prices for the 2017 season, maintaining our tradition of having one of the most affordable stadiums in the country. We can’t thank our fan base enough for their tremendous support and for making Jones AT&T Stadium one of the best home-field environments in the country.”

Texas Tech fans can renew their season tickets in multiple ways: via their online account at TexasTech.com or by the mailed booklet that will be sent out this week. Fans can also call 806-742-TECH and speak to a ticket office representative.

Season ticket holders have until Feb. 28 to renew their seats and parking. Those fans wishing to upgrade their parking or seat location must renew their current season tickets by the renewal deadline. The upgrade process will begin towards the middle of March.

The support of the Red Raider faithful has helped Texas Tech boast one of the top offenses in the country under fifth-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Red Raiders ended the 2016 campaign as the nation’s leader in total offense and passing offense after averaging over 40 points per game for a second-straight season.

Dating back to the 2015 season, Texas Tech has scored at least 50 points in eight of its last 10 games inside the friendly confines of Jones AT&T Stadium. The Red Raiders bring back nine starters on the offensive side of the ball while a revamped defense should benefit from seven returning defensive starters as well as a slew of talented prospects from its 2017 recruiting class.

The 2017 season will mark the Red Raiders’ first on the new FieldTurf surface that is currently being installed at Jones AT&T Stadium. The new state-of-the-art surface will be completed prior to the start of spring practices in early March.

The Red Raiders open the 2017 season on Feb. 2 when Texas Tech hosts Eastern Washington at Jones AT&T Stadium. The 2017 home slate also features the likes of Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kansas State and TCU.