Former Red Raider Danny Amendola makes history in Super Bowl LI

It was one of the biggest plays, during the biggest game of the year.

"When he scored the touchdown on the drive before that, I was so fired up. It was like Tech just scored a touchdown and then he got the 2-point conversion. It was such a huge play in the game, and there was so much pride in seeing that," said Senior Associate Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti.

"But Danny had probably the best game of his career last night. Well definitely not on that big of a stage, so it was great to see that tremendous support that he was getting on social media," Giovannetti said.

Red Raider faithful agree, Danny Amendola's big performance was good news for Texas Tech, generating positive publicity around the nation.

"Danny is such a great guy, he is a hard worker and he believes in Texas Tech. He is one of those guys that hasn't forgotten his Alma Mater, and he always talks up Texas Tech. So just to see him do that, see him succeeding at the very highest of levels in the biggest game there is; is just fantastic," Giovannetti said.

