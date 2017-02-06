Massive fire at oilfield products plant in Littlefield is contained

Fire crews worked into the early morning hours to fight a massive fire at an oilfield products plant in Littlefield.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Monday at ICT Oilfield Products, a company owned by ICT Holdings, located at 601 Hopping Road.

Littlefield Fire Chief Jamie Grey says though the fire is contained as best as it can be right now, it is still smoldering.

"By the time our first fire engines arrived on scene, the building back to our south here, was uh, totally involved, and uh….was coming down to the ground," says Littlefield Volunteer Fire Chief, Jamie Grey.

Grey says two large storage sheds that housed cotton lint, 160,000 square feet in total, were destroyed in this fire.

He also says a few homes were evacuated Monday night, with one home sustaining heavy interior smoke damage.

We also spoke with the Chief Operating Officer of ICT Holdings, Lyle Cox, and he explained what they’ll be doing Tuesday.

They dug a pit in the ground, and they’re taking the debris and putting it in that pit.

Eventually, they will bury the debris to stop the cotton lint from burning.

"Everybody is kind of running on adrenaline trying to figure out what our next steps are and trying to contain it and make sure everything is, all the steps are taken to keep safety and do what we can to minimize and assess what damage we have. So that’s what everybody is doing right now," Cox said.

Luckily Cox says none of his employees will be out of work, as he says they have another plant down the road they can work at for the time being.

Also, he says they are very thankful that no injuries were reported, and no one was working at the time of the fire. They close down at 5 p.m.

"That was the main thing uh, that made us all happy, and the other thing is that uh, we have enough work, that we, it's not gonna hurt our employees, our employees, will still be working for us," says Cox.

Chief Grey says they are grateful for the help they received from the other two volunteer fire departments: Amherst and Sudan.

"Our fire officers, while in route to this fire, saw the magnitude of this fire and they immediately called for mutual aid from Amherst and Sudan volunteer fire departments...out here in West Texas it’s essential. It’s a necessity that we help one another," Chief Grey said.

Chief Grey says it will still be a very active scene out here throughout the rest of the day. He says there is no definitive timeline as to when they’ll know the cause of this fire as that is still under investigation.

However, he does tell KCBD crews will hopefully begin pushing debris into man-made pits on Wednesday, to put the embers out.

We're told this isn't the first fire ICT Oilfield Products has suffered. They had a fire back in June of 2015 that destroyed a portion of their plant.

FACEBOOK VIDEO: From Lamb County Leader News

