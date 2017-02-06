Warm, windy weather continues this week

Lubbock fell just four degrees short of the record high of 81 degrees on Monday.

Once again Tuesday and Wednesday the daytime highs will climb to 75 degrees and higher as spring weather continues in the region. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the winds will be a factor the next two days.

Winds will return to the west to southwest at 20-30 mph with some stronger gusts on Tuesday which will combine with low humidity and very warm temps to keep the fire danger elevated in the area. The greatest fire threat will be in the north and northwestern areas of the south plains.

There is a slight chance on Thursday as a cold front will arrive late Wednesday and bring temperatures back to near normal 50s and low 60s on Thursday afternoon. Some clouds and a northeast wind will feel much cooler than the last few days and the next two days.

It should warm again on Friday and Saturday.

