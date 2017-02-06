Warm, windy weather continues this week

Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.
The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.
The seafood ready-to-cook products were sold in the refrigerated section at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee.
Australian Senator Larissa Waters brought her newborn daughter with to Parliament Tuesday and became the first woman to breastfeed her child on the country’s Parliament floor. The senator breastfed little Alia Joy from her seat in the chamber.
Australian Senator Larissa Waters brought her newborn daughter with to Parliament Tuesday and became the first woman to breastfeed her child on the country’s Parliament floor. The senator breastfed little Alia Joy from her seat in the chamber.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.