Man injured in house fire, cause under investigation

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that injured a man just before 9 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Rice on Monday.

When units from Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived, the fire was out, but a male resident suffered some severe burns.

EMS arrived and took the man to UMC.

The Fire Marshal's Office arrived and reported the fire was contained to a chair and the resident's brother was able to extinguish the fire before crews got there.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

