Wind, warmth and snow?

Winds and temperatures Tuesday will be similar to Monday, though not quite as windy or as warm.

Lubbock topped out at 77° on Monday - a full 20 degrees above average and just four degrees shy of the record for the date. Lubbock's averages for today range from a low of 28° to a high of 57°. The records are minus 3° (in 1933) and 84° (in 2015 and earlier in 1918).

Cooler air briefly returns Thursday but will be quickly displaced by more very warm air Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 80s will challenge the standing records. That will be followed by a significant change.

Colder air and moisture will work into the KCBD viewing area Sunday into Monday. Current indications are the area will see precipitation, potentially heavy for the time of year.

Winter is the driest season, typically, around West Texas. Precipitation, like we saw in mid-January, is unusual.

The pattern early next week may end up similar to that of a little more than three weeks ago. Will the air get cold enough for snow? This is the question at the top of a list for many.

Possibly, is all I can say this far out. Based on what is available now, it looks like some of the viewing area - mainly western - will receive some snow.

